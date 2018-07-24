Ex Bigg Boss babe Bandgi Kalra lands in a legal soup, thanks to her fake iPhone ad

Bandgi Kalra became a hot topic of discussion when she was inside the Bigg Boss house, thanks to her controversial plus love-infused stint on the high voltage reality show. It’s been many months since Bigg Boss 11 came to an end, and now Bandgi is mired in another controversy. The Bigg Boss contestant and model has been booked by the Marathahalli Police Station in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a city-based engineering student.

According to reports, the complainant, identified as Yuvaraj Singh, claimed that Kalra posted a fake advertisement of an iPhone X on her Instagram account, on behalf of two-Delhi based firms, Different Collection and Nexafation.com. The model is reportedly a brand ambassador for the two companies.

Singh claimed that the firms allegedly sold him a fake iPhone X, for Rs 61,000, after he sent a WhatsApp message to the number mentioned in the advertisement and booked the phone.

While talking to Deccan Chronicle, Singh revealed that he transferred Rs 13,000 to a Paytm account linked to one number, and paid the remaining amount when he received the courier, even as the ad was deleted from Kalra's account.

"We have sent an email to Kalra and have summoned her. Though we are not sure of her exact involvement in the incident, she has promoted the product on her Instagram account. Though she has deleted the post, the victim has submitted the screenshot," Marathahalli Police Inspector Sadiq Pasha told DC.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Singh said, “I have been cheated. Upon the arrival of the package, I tried to contact them (firms and actress). There was no response. Then, when I told them that I have filed a police complaint, they asked me to withdraw the case and threatened to file a counter-complaint against me for blackmailing them. The actress, however, has not responded to my messages. I have borrowed money from many people to buy the phones.”

Bandgi is in a legal mess and we are waiting to hear her side of the story. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on this.