Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary’s beauty makeover will affirm that money is everything

Before entering the controversial show Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary, one of the boldest contestants from the show, was already a sensation in her hometown (Haryana). But after making her stint on the popular show, the entire nation got to know her.

Her stint made her famous in the film circuit and she bagged an item number, Tere Thumke in movie Nanu Ki Jaanu, starring Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa. The desi babe has come a long way and with every step, she is showing some remarkable changes. Sapna is turning up the diva of tinsel town. A quick switch from her desi avatar, she is slowly trying to impress one and all and she is doing it so right.

Her latest photoshoot pictures are surely making heads turn. The black shimmery top with the red rose tucked in her braid, she looks stunning. Keeping her makeup minimal, the dark kohled eyes and the red lips are doing wonders here. We can’t stop gushing about this striking transformation that she has gone through. But then, her transformation makes us realise that name, fame, and money is everything. And the so-called transformation just rings in once you have moolah in your kitty.

Whatever it be, we love the new you Sapna!