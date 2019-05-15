Exclusive: Aamir Khan ensures his team gets the best arrangements on his Paani foundation trip

Abhishek Singh May 15 2019, 11.51 pm May 15 2019, 11.51 pm

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan had a bad outing last year with Thugs of Hindostan as it tanked at the box office. Despite TOH starring the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, the film fared poorly at the box office. Aamir, who has been away from films for some time is busy these days with his social activity related to his Paani foundation and looks like there too, the perfectionist must shine. Despite travelling in the interiors of Maharashtra, Aamir made sure his team had the best arrangements.

A source close to the actor confirmed that Aamir Khan oversaw the arrangements and made sure his team had the arrangements in place before he began the trip. “The temperatures were more than 40 degrees and as we went in the interiors of Maharashtra, it kept getting hotter. It became difficult to step out in day time. But we had to carry out the activities during the day itself so we braved the extreme weather and carried out the task. Aamir made sure that his team got the refreshments, food and were well hydrated. He had overseen the arrangements before leaving from Mumbai so that no team members fell ill because of the heat."

On May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and International World Labour day, Aamir Khan was seen sweating out in the heat as he was digging a channel on land.

View this post on Instagram Happy Labour Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on May 1, 2019 at 1:58am PDT

Another post shared by Aamir shows pictures of his travel in the interiors of state and in one of the pictures we can see Aamir along with wife Kiran Rao enjoying the fresh sugarcane juice and enjoying bhel. He also posed for pictures with the shopkeeper and his family.

View this post on Instagram Happy Maharashtra Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on May 1, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

On the work front, post TOH, we will see Aamir Khan star in the official Hindi remake of cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film directed by Advait Chandan will release in 2020.