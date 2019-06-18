Abhishek Singh June 18 2019, 7.52 pm June 18 2019, 7.52 pm

Home is where the heart is and out Bollywood stars are no different in this case. Our B-town stars are not just known for their larger than life figure but also for their big houses and Shah Rukh Khan Khan’s Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa etc have become iconic spots for Bollywood fans. Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is no different when it comes to his living space and recently the Dhoom 4 actor moved back to his old apartment.

It was around five years ago that Aamir Khan, along with his family, moved from his old apartment Marina Apartments in Pali Hill to Frieda One on Carter road on rent. The actor had leased out two floors in the sea facing apartment on the sixth and seventh floor respectively at a whopping amount. According to a source, Aamir got these apartments on a monthly rent of 7 lakh per month. Which means in five years, Aamir paid around 4 crores 20 lakh per apartment in the form of rent. Considering he had two apartments in Freida One, Aamir in total paid a whopping 8 crores 40 lakh just in the form of rent. (We are already feeling poor and these numbers are driving us crazy). Apart from Amir Khan, Freida One also is the address of actor Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff who live with their family on different floors.

After Aamir’s Freida One lease expired, the actor decided to move back to his Pali residence apartment. And if sources are to be believed, the actor has done some renovation work in his old house. The actor has a special place with this place as he has grown up here. For years Aamir has been planning for a bungalow in the same vicinity. Reportedly, Aamir wanted to re-construct his apartments into a bungalow. But the residents of his building were not keen on selling their flats.