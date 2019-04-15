Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin Siddique for a thriller?

Abhishek Singh April 15 2019, 8.55 pm April 15 2019, 8.55 pm

Director Sriram Raghavan’s 2015 release Badlapur was highly acclaimed. The film not only received critical appreciation but also minted money at the box office. The film got two talented actors - Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - in one frame and is still considered as one of their best films to date. While reportedly, Varun and Sriram are to reunite with a biopic on Arun Khetarpal titled Ekkis, we will see Nawazuddin and Sriram Raghavan team up for a thriller.

According to sources director Sriram Raghavan (currently, busy drafting for Ekkis and is in the final stage of completing it) is preparing for his next thriller. The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of TIPS Industries limited and is slated to go on floors in August this year. Sources have confirmed to In.com that the makers are in talks with Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be the lead in the film.

We contacted the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani to get a confirmation on the news and this is what he had to say, “Yes I am working on a film with director Sriram Raghavan which is a thriller film. The film will go on floors in August this year. As for the star cast, we are still in talks and an official announcement for the same will be made in June- July.” Taurani also said that Nawaz will be part of the film.

It will be interesting to see Raghavan and Nawaz team up again as when it comes to thriller, a deadly combo of the two would be a treat to watch on the silver screen. Stay tuned to In.com and we will be updating you with the official confirmation soon.