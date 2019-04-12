Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set to begin

Abhishek Singh April 12 2019, 7.29 pm April 12 2019, 7.29 pm

Alia Bhatt is going through the golden phase of her career. To be honest - she's had a golden career until now. With hit films like Badrinath ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy and others to her credit, she is one of the leading female actors of Bollywood at present. By the looks of it, it seems like she's going to continue being one of the leading female stars in the industry. Her upcoming work speaks of itself. Alia Bhatt has some big films with the likes Kalank, Takth, Brahmastra and the much awaited Inshallah. Inshallah will see her team up with none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. While the film is slated to release next year, the buzz around it is high and we learned exclusively a few details of the film’s shooting schedule.

If sources are to be believed, the makers are first planning to begin the shooting of the film with a song sequence. We recently met Alia during a Kalank promotional event and asked the lady about the schedule and sought confirmation about the song sequence. Alia Bhatt being Alia Bhatt smiled at the question and responded, “For now let’s focus on Kalank and when the time comes, we will talk about Inshallah.” The actor neither confirmed nor denied the news which makes us wonder if, in fact, the news is true. With both Salman Khan and Alia caught up with their respective projects, we wonder if the makers decided to wrap the song first and then get the actors' dates to begin the film's shoot.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Back in 2016, when it was announced that Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are to share screen space together in Dear Zindagi, we were excited to see the two. As expected fans loved them together. With Inshallah, the excitement is at similar levels given that the pairing of Salman and Alia is interesting. With Salman currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 and Alia juggling between her Kalank promotions and Brahmastra shooting schedules, SLB will begin shooting for the film this year.

Apart from Inshallah, Alia is also collaborating with her father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt’s hands are full of pretty big film.