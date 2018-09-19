Exclusive: Brett Lee trolls Anushka Sharma and Mamta

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is just days away from release. The film’s leading actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and promotions have taken them to a very special place. While film’s trailer and songs received thumbs up from the audiences, Mamta aka Anushka’s character in the film has become a rage, not just in India but saat samundar paar as well.

During Varun and Anushka’s recent visit to Star Sports studios in Mumbai for their film’s promotion, the actress was in for a surprise when one of the shows panelist, former Australian speedster Brett Lee shocked everyone with a pose. It was no ordinary pose though! In fact it was Anushka’s infamous meme pose and Varun, as you can see, cannot control his laughter and joined Brett in the act.

Well, it looks like the film has made its presence felt not just in India but overseas as well. Anushka, however, is the happiest person to be the butt of jokes.

She was earlier quoted as saying, “Meme hai to hit hai.”

With Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have teamed up for the first time on the silver screen. The film directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma is all set to hit the theaters on September 28.