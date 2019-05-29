  2. Entertainment
Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, SOTY2, Tiger Shroff, Bollywood, Entertainment, Mudassar Aziz, Pati patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria, Punit Malhotra,

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Chunky Panday talks about Ananya Panday and her trolling on social media

Ananya Panday made her debut in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2.

back
Ananya PandayBhumi PednekarBollywoodChunky PandayEntertainmentkartik aaryanMudassar AzizPati Patni Aur WohPunit Malhotrasoty2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextSalman Khan and Katrina Kaif confess their real life phobias on The Kapil Sharma Show

within