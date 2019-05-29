EXCLUSIVE: Chunky Panday talks about Ananya Panday and her trolling on social media

Abhishek Singh May 29 2019, 9.11 pm May 29 2019, 9.11 pm

The year 2019 was an exciting year for movie buffs as not just exciting movies were slated this year but many newbies made their debut. This month we saw newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday make their dream debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in director Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The film fared decently at the box office and the actors were praised for their performance. But, there was a certain section of fans on social media who went on a rampage and trolled the young actors. Ananya’s father Chunky Panday recently opened up on social media trolling and stated that Ananya does get affected.

In an exclusive interview with in.com, SOTY2 star Ananya Panday’s father - Chunky Panday - revealed that the young star (who is just one film old in Bollywood) does get affected because of online trolling. “Today with social media, everyone has become a critic, everyone has got a pen in their hand and they can write anything and everything against you. They can even abuse you but you can’t do anything. You have to set your mind to that temperament as you have come to a line where you will be criticised. This was during our time as well but it was not visible. Because of social media now, everyone can see the abuse. Sometimes, they are writing comments because they are frustrated over something and they vent out their anger at the wrong place. As a father sometimes I feel bad and I feel young ones get really affected because of it. A 16 or a 19-year-old girl getting abused is not right. Someone has to control this. This trolling has to be stopped. I fell these young kids should never be trolled and I feel that should be taken as an offence. The mind is young and for no reason, a troll should leave a negative impact on their minds. Ananya sometimes gets affected with what’s written on social media but then I tell her to be thick skinned and ignore all these useless things if she has to survive in this profession.”

After SOTY2, 20-year old Ananya is all set to star in director Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh which is the official remake of 1978 release with the same name. Apart from Ananya, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Talking about his daughter’s success, Chunky said that he is proud of her achievements so far and only wishes her to achieve more.

“I am very proud of what she has achieved in such a little time and I feel she has a very very long way to go. She has to learn a lot of things and she has many things to do. She is very lucky that she has got her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh and I would say she is lucky and she should use the opportunity to the best of her potential and she must capitalise it to another level. I am very proud of her and for me, the proudest day would be the day when people will call me Ananya Panday’s father.” he said.