Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video of the title track goes viral

Abhishek Singh April 08 2019, 9.54 pm April 08 2019, 9.54 pm

Salman Khan has been in showbiz for three long decades. Over the years, the actor has enjoyed massive fan following and people from all age groups make up his enviable fan base. He started off his career as a chocolate boy with Maine Pyaar Kiya and gradually moved on to become an action star with his latest movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick packing a punch. His 2010 release, Dabangg, in particular, took his fan base to another level. People loved him as Chulbul Pandey, the Robinhood cop and the character stands out to date. Salman has begun shooting for the third installment of the film and fans have been privy to many stills and videos from the sets. Salman hasn't been happy with these leaks. in fact, it has left him red-faced.

As the film began rolling, the internet was filled with stills and videos from the sets and one of them was that of Salman shooting the famous Dabangg title track. If sources are to be believed, the actor is fuming over footage leaks and what added to the trouble was that a leading member of the paparazzi uploaded the leaked video of the song on their Instagram account. Salman seems to have lost his cool over the said photographer and one of Salman’s team members got in touch with him to express the superstar's displeasure over him uploading leaked footage. In fact, the team member even got the video deleted for the account. Pictures from the sets of Dabangg are all over social media and Salman Khan himself took to Instagram and shared the news of Dabangg 3 going on floors. He also shared his first look from the sets.

Over the years we have seen filmmakers being protective about their work and have tried their level best to avoid leaks. But this time Salman broke the rule and shared stills and videos from the sets while simultaneously shooting for it. But the video of the title track gives away too much of the song, something Bhai definitely does not want.

Dabangg 3, which is directed by Prabhudeva, is reportedly slated to release by the end of this year. The film will see Salman reunite with Sonakshi Sinha with whom he has worked in Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Welcome to New York.