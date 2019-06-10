Abhishek Singh June 10 2019, 4.32 pm June 10 2019, 4.32 pm

Veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad breathed his last on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru. Karnad passed away due to multiple organ failures, as per reports. Over the years, Karnad worked on TV as well as in films. His work in Malgudi Days made him a popular name. He was last seen in 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai and we spoke with the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar who was deeply saddened with Karnad's death.

If you have seen Tiger Zinda Hai then you must have noticed that Girish Karnad played the character of Shenoy, RAW head. His character appeared to be ill and had a pipe through his nose. Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that it wasn't just for the silver screen but Karnad was actually not keeping well when Tiger Zinda Hai was being filmed. "He was not keeping well during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai but that didn't stop him from getting his work done. He had some issue with his lungs and despite that, he gave his 100 per cent and didn't complain even once. I am going to miss Girish sir and will pray for him and his family."

"It a very sad news that I heard this morning. Not just Bollywood but we as a nation will miss Girish sir. He was such a knowledgeable personality and I got to learn so much from him while working together," Ali added.

"He was a well-learned man and knew the latest happenings in sports, science and politics. You name it and he knew all the details. We are surely going to miss the abundance of his knowledge and talent. I was fortunate enough to work with him and the kind of experience he brought in on the sets was amazing, he always had something new and more to add," the Bharat director added.

People from different walks of life took to social media and expressed their grief on the veteran actor’s death. PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Nandita Das, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Madhur Bhandarkar and others were some of the celebs who tweeted post the news broke.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019