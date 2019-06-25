Abhishek Singh June 25 2019, 6.31 pm June 25 2019, 6.31 pm

On June 19, the sets of ALT Balaji’s web series Fixer was attacked by 4-5 people. Parts of the set were destroyed by them. Many of the crew members were injured in the attack and the DOP of the set was hit on the head and was rushed to the nearest hospital. Filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia took to social media and shared the video of the cast and crew from the hospital vicinity, the news spread like a wildfire. Acting promptly on the news, the police took stern action after the Fixer team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and post the meet, actor Mahie Gill is going gaga over the CM.

The crew members, post the attack, met CM Devendra Fadnavis. While speaking with in.com, Mahie couldn’t stop praising him. “After meeting Devendra Fadnavis, I have become his huge fan. As soon as he got to know about the incident, he took time out from his busy schedule and he met us the next day. After hearing us out, right in front of us he made calls to the IG, Commissioner and asked a firsthand report from them and ordered them for quick action. Believe me, it was like a total filmy scene as first people attacking the set and then the other day Devendraji acting so quickly after hearing our complaint, all this was very quick.”

The 43-year-old Dev D actor praised the swift action taken by the police and the quick arrests that followed. “After Mr Fadnavis called, quick action was taken and in no time few arrests were made. The group was quite a terror in the locality where we were shooting. This would have sent out a strong message to them that this time their act has caught higher authorities’ attention.”

At the time of attack, also present on the sets was Ragini MMS: Returns' actor Karishma Sharma. Talking to in.com, the 25-year old actor narrated the whole incident. “I have been working for the past seven years and for the first time in my professional career, I have come across such a situation. How can you just start beating up people in a city like Mumbai in broad daylight? What about the law and order? Aren’t people afraid of the outcome? Very nasty abuses were being hurled upon women around and they too were not spared by the goons. What kind of a world are we living in?”