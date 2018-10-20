EXCLUSIVE: Iulia Vantur on the #MeToo movement and why it should not be misused!

Salman Khan’s close friend, Romanian TV actor/presenter Iulia Vantur launched the poster for her debut Bollywood movie, Radha Kyun Gori Mein Kya Kala (RKGMKK), in Mumbai on Monday. While the MeToo movement is raging on in India today, few people know that the movie, directed by Prem Soni has been inspired from a true story and Iulia plays a foreigner who becomes a victim of sexual assault and returns to fight for justice.

In the context of RKGMKK, and Iulia’s role in it, the movie takes on a significant hue because of the current MeToo movement. Iulia is very clear about the fact that the story of RKGMKK should not be misconstrued or confused with the Me Too movement. “While sexual assault is a common to both, I wouldn’t like this to be confused with the MeToo movement as I play a rape survivor. The sexual assault cases in Me Too movement are in different categories with different messages. Yes, there is a common factor because at the end of it all, it’s about treating the other person with respect and dignity. About MeToo, I will only say this - it’s a very important and serious movement for justice but it should not be misused. If misused, the society may start looking on it as a joke and the women who are really suffering won’t be taken seriously - and that will be really sad if it happens. We should all be very responsible and understand what this movement MeToo means, what’s it all about and not misuse it,” she said.

The tag line in RKGMKK says Name and Shame the Rapists as she plays a rape survivor who gathers her inner strength to fight her attacker. “We have so many women who suffer in silence and don’t have the courage to speak about rape because they don’t have emotional support from their family, friends and community. This tagline is to encourage women to speak about it. We all want a change and through our own contributions we can try to make a difference. In our lives suddenly one person says something and a light switches on inside us. We cannot change the world but we can try to deliver a good message where people can become more vocal about such things. My character is very kind, sweet and a good woman but she’s also a fighter – she’s someone who has faced many challenges in life yet she gives never gives because she has the strength and confidence in herself,” she added.

Iulia tells us that she always had an artistic side to her as a child though her father wanted her to become a lawyer or magistrate. She says, “In the first year at my university I started my presenting/hosting career. At one point I did some acting classes too when I studied law at law school but I was more drawn to acting, singing and presenting. I will always do what I believe in and what my heart chooses and my family is always supportive of whatever I do. They are just happy that I am doing something that I love, get satisfaction in and makes me happy. Now they are very proud of my choices.”