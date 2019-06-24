Abhishek Singh June 24 2019, 10.00 pm June 24 2019, 10.00 pm

Karan Johar is unarguably the biggest filmmaker of Bollywood. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is widely known for his larger-than-life filmmaking and has launched many new faces in Bollywood. Be it Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, or Ishaan Khatter, KJo has groomed the new talent and made them a brand. Recently, Karan took actors Tara Sutaria and Vicky Kaushal under his wing and we are seeing the two do well. However, when a certain actor tried to get the attention of the filmmaker, it didn't go that well.

According to sources, at a recent award night, many Bollywood names gather under one roof. The who's who of B-town were present at this gathering. Also present at the venue were Karan Johar and the newest heartthrob, Siddhant Chaturvedi who started in Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. If sources are to be believed, Siddhant was elated to see Karan and the actor left no chance to get his attention. Siddhant, who sat along with other actors, tried to strike a conversation with Karan not once but on multiple occasions. But his attempts went in vain as Karan chose to ignore the actor and indulged in conversation with others around.

We have been seeing Karan hanging around with Kartik Aaryan and it only happened after the actor got big post-Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which went on to clock 100 crores at the box office. Same is the case with Vicky Kaushal who entered the KJo gang only after proving his mettle as an actor and became a regular in Dharma Productions.