Abhishek Singh June 17 2019, 11.24 pm June 17 2019, 11.24 pm

In an interesting twist in the Karan Oberoi rape case, the 34-year old woman who had accused the actor of rape has been arrested by the police. On Monday, the Oshiwara police arrested the woman for staging a fake attack on herself. A couple of days after filing her FIR, the woman had stated that she was attacked by two people who had left with a note asking her to take back the case. After the inquiry, the cops found out that the woman had actually planned the whole attack on herself so that Karan Oberoi got negative publicity and it was all done to defame the actor.

According to the latest developments, the arrested woman was presented in the court on Monday. Speaking exclusively to in.com actor Karan Oberoi was happy with the developments in the case. “This is just a small step for the male community. Justice pe sabka haq hai (everyone deserves justice). The trauma will take some time. But I had immense love and support from my family and friends and also strangers. The whole movement which started with it, I only feel blessed that everyone is out there for me. We all believed that truth always prevails and it was just a matter of time that the truth came forward.”

Talking how his family dealt with the situation, Karan said that his parents were quite scared for his life. “My parents are very very relieved because of the extent to which a person can go and harm oneself, they were actually worried for me and my safety. Whenever I stepped out of my house, they would be worried for me and my safety and my mom and dad thought they could attack, damage me or even kill, they were very petrified. My mother would always tell me to be cautious whenever I stepped out of my house. But we are glad that it is finally over.”

“I was quite aghast with the whole situation and quite shocked. Three of my NC’s were lying with them from December onward and I repeatedly kept urging them that I am being harassed I am getting random calls at odd hours but no one listened to my complaints. Just because I am a man, isn’t it possible that I can also face harassment?” he added.