Abhishek Singh June 20 2019, 5.21 pm June 20 2019, 5.21 pm

In a shocking event that took place in Mira Road on Wednesday, 4-5 people barged in on the sets of ALT Balaji’s wen show Fixer and attacked the crew members. The incident left several crew members injured. The cameraman on the set was hit on his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he got six stitches. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia took to social media and shared the video where the crew members, including actor Mahie Gill, spoke about the incident.

At the time of the incident, Ragini MMS: Return fame actor Karishma Sharma, too, was present on the sets. The 25-year-old actor who managed to escape unharmed from the attack revealed much about the incident. “Everything was going smoothly when I heard loud noises on the sets. I thought it was some major shift on the sets but suddenly I saw people running here and there and I was shocked. I saw the crew members running for their life and in no time I was inside my vanity van and I could hear people screaming and things being thrown here and there. My driver immediately took me away from the place of action and I was saved. I saw our camera Dop after he was hit in the head and he was bleeding badly,”

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

“I have been working for the past seven years and for the first time in my professional career, I have come across such a situation. How can you just start beating up people in a city like Mumbai in broad daylight? What about the law and order? Aren’t people afraid of the outcome? Very nasty abuses were being hurled upon women around and they too were not spared by the goons. What kind of a world are we living in?” she added.

View this post on Instagram 🌺🌺 A post shared by Karishma Lala Sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT

Speaking exclusively to in.com, Mahie Gill said that she along with the crew members will be meeting Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis soon and urge him to look into the matter. When asked Karishma about the same, this is what she had to say. “I don’t know what happened on the sets because as the event broke, my driver who was next to me frisked me into my vanity and then to my car and we left. I am speaking with you after several hours but still, I can feel the jitters narrating the incident. I am not aware of any developments but if the team is meeting the higher authorities then I am with them and would urge strict actions be taken against people involved in the attack.”

Stay tuned to In.com for more update on the case.

Facebook: Actor Karishma Sharma shares her ordeal when her set was under attack.