Exclusive: Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam storms past the Rs 50 crore mark in TN!

Kadai Kutty Singam continues its extraordinary run in Tamil Nadu, despite the release of Vishwaroopam 2 and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal on August 10. The show count has been reduced to make way for the new releases but the film still carries a good theatre count of 153.

Our source exclusively reveals to us that the film has finally entered the Rs 50 crore club. It's definitely a big achievement for Karthi. This is a throwback to his Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Siruthai days when his films used to consistently rake in the moolah.

KKS will be premiered on Amazon Prime on August 13, just a month after its theatrical release. It is also heroine Sayyeshaa’s maiden success in Tamil cinema as her other films Vanamagan, Junga and Ghajinikanth have failed to hit the right chords of the audience's heart.

Post-KKS, the trade hype for Karthi's next film Dev will definitely be on the higher end. Dev is a romantic action thriller and is in stark contrast to KKS. Karthi sports a trendy bearded look for Dev. Rakul Preet Singh is the leading lady and it is for the second time that we will see these two romancing on the big screen after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.