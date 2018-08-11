home/ entertainment
Exclusive: Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam storms past the Rs 50 crore mark in TN!

Exclusive: Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam storms past the Rs 50 crore mark in TN!

First published: August 11, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Updated: August 11, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Author: LMK

Kadai Kutty Singam continues its extraordinary run in Tamil Nadu, despite the release of Vishwaroopam 2 and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal on August 10. The show count has been reduced to make way for the new releases but the film still carries a good theatre count of 153.

Our source exclusively reveals to us that the film has finally entered the Rs 50 crore club. It's definitely a big achievement for Karthi. This is a throwback to his Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Siruthai days when his films used to consistently rake in the moolah.

KKS will be premiered on Amazon Prime on August 13, just a month after its theatrical release. It is also heroine Sayyeshaa’s maiden success in Tamil cinema as her other films Vanamagan, Junga and Ghajinikanth have failed to hit the right chords of the audience's heart.

Post-KKS, the trade hype for Karthi's next film Dev will definitely be on the higher end. Dev is a romantic action thriller and is in stark contrast to KKS. Karthi sports a trendy bearded look for Dev. Rakul Preet Singh is the leading lady and it is for the second time that we will see these two romancing on the big screen after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

SHOW MORE
tags: #AMAZON PRIME #Entertainment #Ghajinikanth #Junga #Kadai Kutty Singam #Karthi #kollywood #Rakul Preet Singh #regional #Vanamagan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All