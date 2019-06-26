Abhishek Singh June 26 2019, 4.56 pm June 26 2019, 4.56 pm

Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan currently is one of the biggest names when it comes to the small screen. While Parth enjoys a massive female fan following, his portrayal of Anurag Basu in Kasauti Ziindagi Kay has only added to his stardom. The young actor, who is doing well on the small screen, tried his luck on the big screen as well, just like other television stars but looks like it didn’t work out for Parth. The film, which is produced by Katrina Kaif’s former makeup man Subhash Singh, recently revealed how he is in heavy debt because the film Googly Ho Gayi has been stalled.

“After Chalk and Duster, I wanted to make another film and we were looking for an actor for our rom-com movie that’s when Parth came on board. It was the same time when he had a major fallout with Vikas Gupta and the latter had told him that he will ruin his career. I have known Parth for many years and he is a very good actor, I stood by him that time and we began the shooting of the film. It’s been almost three years now but I don’t see any development and I have come under a debt of almost 2 crores,” Subhash narrated how Parth came on board.

"I mortgaged my Goregaon situated flat for 1.25 crore and added my 75 lakh rupees which I made form Chalk and Duster and invested in the film. I along with the cast which included Divya Dutta, Upasana Singh, Parth and others headed to Chandigarh and we shot for 10 days. We were supposed to head back to shoot in Chandigarh and accordingly I had made reservations but had to cancel all the bookings as the investors had backed out of the film. I struggled a lot to find another investor and got one but by then all the actors had gone busy and they had allotted their dates to their other commitments. I have been struggling now to connect with them for dates but looks like they are very busy,” Subhash revealed the mess he is in because of the film's delay.

"For the loan which I have taken, I have to pay interest of around 1.50 lakh to the bank and it’s a difficult task. Since I had moved on into the filmmaking business almost four years ago, I was away from my original work of makeup. But now I have slowly and gradually got in touch with them and I am taking up odd assignments and paying off the debts and simultaneously taking care of the family. Parth now is in a very good position and can definitely help me out of this situation but I guess with his new work (Kasauti Zindagi Kay) hope he just gets free and finishes off the film someday and gets me out of this bad debt,” he added.