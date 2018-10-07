Exclusive: Koffee with Karan 6 to see bros Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spill the beans

Karan Johar is the biggest gossip-monger of the industry and it’s not we who are saying this. In fact, it’s his fellow industry members who have revealed that when it comes to the latest update on Bollywood, they turn up to him for the goss. The filmmaker is back with the much-awaited show of the year, Koffee with Karan, where we will see him spilling the beans with our favourite B-town celebs. With strings of interesting jodis this year, KJo will bring in Shahid and Ishaan together on the couch.

According to sources, after getting the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan and half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on the show, the filmmaker is all set to bring Shahid Kapoor and Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter together this season. It will be interesting to see if Shaihd Kapoor will help his brother Ishaan dodge scandals and play safe with KJo’s tricky questions as Shahid is a veteran on the show while it would Ishaan's television debut.

In the previous season, Shahid was on the chat show with his wife, Mira Rajput and we saw the two share a sizzling chemistry while revealing details about their personal life.

From the other interesting jodis this year on the show, we will see Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt come together. We will also see Mr Khiladi, Akshay Kumar and Simmba star, Ranveer Singh, share the couch.

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on paternity leave post the birth of his second baby, will commence shooting for his next film that is a remake of the South hit, Arjun Reddy.

Stay tuned to in.com for more information on the same.