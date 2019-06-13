Abhishek Singh June 13 2019, 9.51 pm June 13 2019, 9.51 pm

2018 wasn't a good year for Aamir Khan at the box office. His much talked about, much hyped, much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan TANKED and how. But not one to cry over a project gone wrong, Khan immersed himself into his next project -- the official remake of Forrest Gump, Lal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been hard at work preparing for the film and while, as is the norm with his productions, news from camp Aamir has been slow, in.com has now managed to get you the name of the leading lady on the film.

On his 54th birthday in March when Aamir announced the project we were all excited to know who would play Jenny Curran. The girl that Forrest falls for hopelessly and unconditionally. But Aamir is a conversationalist who says a lot without giving out... a lot. So while he spoke at length about how Secret Superstar director and his one time assistant Advait Chandan was going to be the Captain of Chaddha's ship, he refrained from giving out the name of the leading lady.

But... and a big one at that. BUT in.com can now exclusively reveal that the leading lady of Lal Singh Chaddha will be none other than the Khakra, Faafda and Khandwa loving leading lady of 3 Idiots -- Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to our source, “The makers had 2-3 leading actresses in mind but eventually, they finalized Bebo.” The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the development but when they do... remember that we told you first. *front-bencher feels!