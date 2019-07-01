Abhishek Singh July 01 2019, 10.06 pm July 01 2019, 10.06 pm

Dev D, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, actor Mahie Gill is part of some of the most amazing films we have seen off late. The actor who wowed us not just with her performance but also with her beauty is currently juggling between Bollywood and Punjabi movies. After being featured in a number of Bollywood films, Mahie went missing from the action and recently Mahie revealed why we don’t see the actor much on the silver screen.

During the promotions of her forthcoming film Family of Thakurgan, the actor revealed the real reason why she is missing from the action in recent times. “Frankly speaking I was bored off playing sexy, hot and bold, drunkard roles on screen. I was either playing a hot wife’s character who is either bold or is a drunkard. I was bored of repeating myself. I did a few and people loved me in that roles post which I was flooded with many similar roles. I thought I will be repeating myself again and again and by doing similar roles so I started saying no to the offers. I didn’t want to be stereotyped so I was waiting for good offers. I was hardly amused with the offers which I came across and that is why I was seen less.”