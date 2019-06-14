Abhishek Singh June 14 2019, 8.20 pm June 14 2019, 8.20 pm

Vikas Bahl is a National Award winning filmmaker. Vikas Bahl is also gearing up for the release of his next film Super 30. Vikas Bahl has been exonerated from a sexual harassment charge for lack of evidence. But Vikas Bahl refuses to show up in public. Director Sanjay Gupta has a word of advice for the fellow filmmaker.

"I think Vikas should come out and start making a public appearance. If his name has been cleared, he should come out and interact. I don't know why he is not doing that and by doing so, he is making it difficult for himself. The film (Super 30) is ready to release and this is the time when he should come out and be seen in public if he is not guilty," he said.

Now some may ask why was in.com talking to Sanjay Gupta about Vikas Bahl? They both are very different filmmakers, have never worked together and are not friends. But! Sanjay's last hit was Kaabil in 2017 and that one starred Hrithik Roshan too. A film that had everything to lose considering it was competing against the mighty Shah Rukh Khan and his Raees. In the end, it made enough to be tagged a hit and Sanjay understands the pressures that Super 30 is going through.

The controversy around Vikas has definitely jeopardized the film's prospects at the box office. When the #MeToo allegations around Vikas surfaced, Hrithik went on record saying it was impossible for him to work with a person who was guilty of such misconduct.

You can see that tweet here:

Super 30 is slated for a July 12th release. An internal committee has already exonerated Bahl from all charges as the complainant did not appear in front of the committee.