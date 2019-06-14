Soheib Ahsan June 14 2019, 12.41 pm June 14 2019, 12.41 pm

Mystery and Intrigue is what Anurag Kashyap has put into the hearts of people after his tweet yesterday saying, “New Company, New Film, New beginnings”. What is evident is the fact that the word company refers to a new production house as Phantom Films, a production house co-owned by Anurag Kashyap was dissolved due to sexual assault allegations against one of the co-owners. The film refers to a new project he will be embarking on. A Facebook post by Geetu Mohandas revealed that Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew was picked by Anurag Kashyap to be a part of the new project as she congratulated him. The two had met on the sets of bilingual film Moothon, for which Anurag Kashyap had written the Hindi dialogues and co-produced. The name of the new film and the production house has been a mystery until now. But we are here to help.

New company, New film, New beginnings... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 13, 2019

An inside source working on the new project revealed a picture with a clapboard that shows the name of both, the production house and the film. On top of the clapboard is the name of the production house, Good Bad Films. Below it in huge red letters is the name of the film, Choked. Below that is Anurag Kashyap’s name in the place of director and Sylvester Fonseca is the DOP.

We have reached out to Anurag Kashyap and are awaiting his response on the same. The name of the film suggests it will be a thriller and grounded film which is what one who is familiar with Anurag Kashyap’s work should expect. As Geetu Mohandas had said in the Facebook post that the shooting would begin soon, the picture suggests that it has begun. Anurag's recent Insta post also hints that he has started the work on the same.

Roshan Matthew debut to the film screen was in 2016. This will be his first time working with Anurag Kashyap as a director.