Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls in Bharat. Deets inside

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 8.49 pm April 22 2019, 8.49 pm

Salman Khan is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest actors of Bollywood. Over the last few years, a fair amount of his films have gone on to become box office blockbusters. Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan are among those that didn't just get rave reviews but also raked in the mollah at the box office. It’s widely known that Salman Khan goes beyond the role of just acting in a film. He gives his valuable feedback in the pre and post-production process too. But in his upcoming film Bharat, the case is different. This time, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar will be calling the shots.

Ali Abbas Zafar- directed Bharat is slated to release in Eid this year and will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif team up once again on the silver screen. We know that Salman Khan-starrers that release during Eid make a solid return at the box office, all thanks to his massive fan following. Bhai is very keen to ensure that everything is planned to perfection. Salman Khan is known to get involved with every minor and major detail of a film but this time around the actor is busy with a packed schedule. But that does not mean he's hands-off. We hear he's kept a team to look into the developments. But there's more, we contacted the film's PR team who confirmed that the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar is the final man in charge. Ali has been running his hawk eye over every minute detail of the film.

Salman Khan spearheaded Tubelight and Race 3 and given that these films didn't do well at the box office, the actor is playing it safe. Salman may well have decided not to take all the responsibility for a film. And who better to share the responsibility with than Ali Abbas Zafar, the man with whom Salman has done two films - Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan - both of which were huge hits.

It will be interesting to see what the director will have to offer on this front and only time will tell if it works in favour of the film or no. Bharat, which marks Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration, also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.