Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Abhishek Singh April 09 2019, 6.25 pm April 09 2019, 6.25 pm

Arjun Kapoor’s last release, Namaste England, was a total disaster at the box office. Thanks to his stars, despite that dud, 2019 is looking fairly good for him. Arjun will be seen in three films, namely Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. While the actor has already completed shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted, he is busy shooting for his third project which is slated to release later this year. While actors are known to go any length for their work, Arjun Kapoor is going the extra mile. Quite literally.

In.com learns exclusively that Arjun Kapoor has shifted base from Mumbai to Karjat for the sake of Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film's shooting is currently underway at Karjat’s ND Studio. The makers have constructed a huge set for the film, one that looks like a structure from the era. The film went on floors in November last year and has begun the second schedule of its shoot. If sources are to be believed, the film’s schedule is what has forced Arjun Kapoor to shift base to Karjat. The actor, who returned to Mumbai after his holidays in Maldives, decided to head straight to the sets to begin shooting.

Arjun Kapoor, however, has two solid reasons for shifting base to Karjat. Firstly, the second schedule of the film is set to be lengthy and staying close to location makes logical sense. Secondly, Arjun is required to undergo drastic physical change for the film and the actor wanted to keep his look under wraps. That may not quite be possible if he travelled to the location from Mumbai. We also learn that Arjun plans to stay put in Karjat until the end of the current schedule. According to sources, the current schedule of the film will be completed around April 24.

Looks like Arjun is leaving no stone unturned for his first historical period drama film, one that could well be the biggest project of his career.

Panipat will also star Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles. The historical period drama is slated to release on December 6 this year.