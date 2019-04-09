image
  2. Entertainment
Malaika Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Malaika, Malaika, Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Panipat, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Bahl, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India’s Most Wanted, Namaste England, Entertainment, Bollywood

Entertainment

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Panipat wil see Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt team up for the first time on the silver screen.

back
Arjun KapoorAshutosh GowarikerBollywoodEntertainmentIndia's Most WantedKriti SanonMohnish Bahlnamaste englandSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
nextPM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses stay petition on film

within