image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: Pics of Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal's wedding lookbook that'll give you some serious wedding goals

Entertainment

Exclusive: Pics of Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal's wedding lookbook that'll give you some serious wedding goals

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 30 2018, 11.37 pm
back
BollywoodDeepak KalalEntertainmentRakhi SawantWedding
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Singer Manasi Scott to perform at the functions?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The Ambanis arrive at Jodhpur to grace the festivities

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: A guide for dummies will keep guests well-informed!