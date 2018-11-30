Exclusive: Pics of Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal's wedding lookbook that'll give you some serious wedding goals

Forget Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra and their obscenely lavish weddings. The biggest Bollywood wedding is yet to take place and it is none other than Rakhi Sawant who is getting married in December! The lass has roped in a dashing internet sensation who goes by the name Deepak Kalal and the duo has announced that they'll be getting married in Los Angeles. This wedding will be attended by the likes of (McDonald) Trump and Amitabh Bachchan.

So, we went around sleuthing and got our hand on some exclusive images from Rakhi and Deepak wedding lookbook! Rakhi has decided to have a variety of bridal wear ready. Why you ask, well, wouldn't you want to have options? Have a look:

Now, aren't these lewks to die for? Deepika, Anushka, Sonam, Meghan, none of these recent brides can even hold a candle to the sensation that Rakhi Sawant is. And who is that pedestrian Prince Harry in front of the iconic Deepak Kalal? LOL at Priyanka Chopra for holding her wedding in Jodhpur. She needs some lessons for our babe Rakhi who is getting married in sunny LA.

We may have done our bit to bring you these exclusive looks for the bride-to-be but theirs may as well be a nude wedding. At least that's what Rakhi Sawant has been suggesting!