Exclusive PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi has this message for Rahul Gandhi

Abhishek Singh May 23 2019, 8.21 pm May 23 2019, 8.21 pm

Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi biopic will release on May 24th; a day after the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The film that was schedule for an April 11 release was stalled by the Election Commission in its eleventh hour. The commission believed the screening could sway the voters in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party. It’s not like Narendra Modi was going to need Vivek Oberoi’s help to get through the elections but the film was stalled nonetheless. But 24 hours before its release Vivek was upbeat about the film’s prospects. He also had a word of advice for opposition leader and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Vivek Oberoi in an exclusive interview to In.com said, “After today’s results, it has become clear that there’s only one hero and that’s PM Narendra Modi. His (Rahul Gandhi’s) film has flopped. I feel Rahul has free time to think all over once again as for the next 4-5 years he will be on holiday, I think Rahul ji along with his family members, friends and Congress leaders should go and watch the film in theater. I believe if they watch the film, they will be inspired and can also learn from Modi ji’s life.”

The film was recently screened in the capital where Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was in attendance among others. The makers of the film would want the Modi wave to continue and attract the crowds to the theatres to witness the story of India’s most charismatic leader in recent times. However, it could face a tough competition from Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted, a film that has attracted some good reviews from the critics. Narendra Modi biopic which also stars Manoj Joshi, Zareena Wahab has been directed by Omung Kumar.