Exclusive: Pooja Kumar opens up on the grueling underwater sequence in Vishwaroopam 2

Pooja Kumar rose to fame with the first instalment of Vishwaroopam, where she played the wife of Kamal Haasan. And now, in the second part which is due for release on August 10, the actress has a meatier role which also includes performing some high octane stunts.

In an exclusive interview with in.com, Pooja spoke about the experience of shooting the much-talked-about underwater sequence in the film. “I had told Kamal sir during the shoot of Vishwaroopam-1 that I was a scuba diver. In the sequel, he already had an idea in mind to have an underwater duel, and he came up to me asking whether I would be able to do it on my own. At first, I was little nervous as I had never done action until then, but I ultimately agreed,” she shares.

Adding more, she said, “It was really interesting because we had the cameras underneath the water, along with a microphone that would work in water so that we could hear the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ calls. At the same time, we had to manage the outfit, the mask, pace our breathing and also perform – which was not an easy task. What was more challenging was that you could only go underwater for 30 minutes at a time, it was an amazing experience on the whole.”