Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake divorce story

Subhash K Jha March 30 2019, 3.12 pm March 30 2019, 3.12 pm

You can’t mess with Priyanka Chopra beyond a point. Years ago when she was in her struggling days, she took her former secretary to court for harassment and fund irregularities and had him jailed. It is now time again to show the steely side of her personality when a report in a tabloid claims her marriage is over. And that too in just four months!

According to a report in a tabloid named OK, “They’ve been fighting about everything – work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things… and now they’re paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread.” The obviously manufactured report went viral, as it was intended to.Apparently, Nick’s family, which belongs to showbiz wants to ignore the trash and focus on the bash. However, Priyanka Chopra is in no mood to relent.

“Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Piyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees,” said Priyanka's close associate. Ironically, Priyanka was blissfully holidaying with Nick, when the mischievous story broke out.

A close friend of Priyanka said, “I met them both last week. The vibes between Priyanka and Nick is so warm no party pooper can piss on her parade. Tabloids and portals that go any lengths to generate news must be told where to get off.”