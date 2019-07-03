2018 saw a bunch of newbies make their Bollywood debut and one of them was Ishaan Khatter. Technically, Ishaan first was seen in Beyond the Clouds, an international film directed by Majid Majidi. But Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is the film with which we saw Ishaan make his Bollywood debut with along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film did well at the box office and people appreciated Ishaan’s work in the film. With Ishaan waking the success path, Rajesh Khatter has a special message for the young actor and we hope he's listening to it.
“Ishaan is a gifted actor and ever since his childhood, he wanted to be one and I suppose he is living his dream. In the initial stage of his life itself he got to work with internationally renowned director Majid Majidi, what else can you ask for? Then under Karan Johar’s guidance, he was seen in Dhadak and people loved him and Janhvi’s work and that’s when I feel he is not a one movie wonder thing. Wait for his other works and you will be amazed what Ishaan has to offer,” Rajesh said praising the young actor.
View this post on Instagram
Count Olaf
A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on
Beyond the Clouds, after its release in India was also screened in China, and the film received a good response from the Chinese audiences. When asked Rajesh about joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and going international, Rajesh praised Ishaan for the feat and had a message for him. “It is good to see him good at such an early stage of his life. But he should keep in mind that he has a long way to go in life and this is just the beginning. He should keep his feet on the ground and just try to be as humble as possible like his brother. He should try to outdo himself and compete with himself and not others.”
Rajesh also pointed out similarities and common points between half-brothers Shahid and Ishaan “The common thing between Ishaan and Shaihd is their passion towards their work. The two take their work quite seriously and that is what sets them apart from the rest. When Shahid made his debut he made his own space for himself and has continued to do so over the years. His last release Kabir Singh is an example that despite many years in the industry, he still can surprise audiences. I hope Ishaan too can surprise the audiences with his work over the years to come.”Read More