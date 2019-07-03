Abhishek Singh July 03 2019, 9.58 pm July 03 2019, 9.58 pm

2018 saw a bunch of newbies make their Bollywood debut and one of them was Ishaan Khatter. Technically, Ishaan first was seen in Beyond the Clouds, an international film directed by Majid Majidi. But Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is the film with which we saw Ishaan make his Bollywood debut with along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film did well at the box office and people appreciated Ishaan’s work in the film. With Ishaan waking the success path, Rajesh Khatter has a special message for the young actor and we hope he's listening to it.

“Ishaan is a gifted actor and ever since his childhood, he wanted to be one and I suppose he is living his dream. In the initial stage of his life itself he got to work with internationally renowned director Majid Majidi, what else can you ask for? Then under Karan Johar’s guidance, he was seen in Dhadak and people loved him and Janhvi’s work and that’s when I feel he is not a one movie wonder thing. Wait for his other works and you will be amazed what Ishaan has to offer,” Rajesh said praising the young actor.

View this post on Instagram Count Olaf A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:10pm PDT

Beyond the Clouds, after its release in India was also screened in China, and the film received a good response from the Chinese audiences. When asked Rajesh about joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and going international, Rajesh praised Ishaan for the feat and had a message for him. “It is good to see him good at such an early stage of his life. But he should keep in mind that he has a long way to go in life and this is just the beginning. He should keep his feet on the ground and just try to be as humble as possible like his brother. He should try to outdo himself and compete with himself and not others.”