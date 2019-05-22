Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra eats into Shamshera leaving him with zero releases in 2019

Abhishek Singh May 22 2019, 9.44 pm May 22 2019, 9.44 pm

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of the current generation. The Kapoor lad enjoys a massive fan following, both from the male and female spectrum. But, the same hasn’t been seen at the box office as Ranbir’s last couple of films have been duds. Bombay Velvet or Jagga Jasoos, the actor’s films failed to rake in numbers and it has drastically affected his graph as an actor. His 2018 release Sanju was the biggest hit film of the year and Ranbir’s career. One wondered if more of the actor will be seen. Alas, 2019 won't be his year.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Sanju, went on to break many box office records. While it was already announced that Ranbir Kapoor will be starring in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, news came in that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be teaming up for director Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera - produced by Yashraj Films.

The actor was juggling between the shootings of two big films Brahmastra and Shamshera simultaneously and was wrapping the respective schedules. In October, Ranbir left all his commitments and flew to the United States to be with Rishi Kapoor who was battling an undisclosed ailment. If sources are to be believed, post his return, Ranbir gave Brahmastra more preference over Shamshera and accordingly his dates were allotted. Because of the delay and no dates availability, Shamshera got delayed.

In a recent interview, while promoting his web series Hostages, actor Ronit Roy revealed that the film’s final schedule will soon begin. “We are almost complete with the film’s shoot. To be precise fifty per cent of the film has been completed. Starting July the film’s schedule will begin and it will be wrapped by October,” Ronit said.

While Brahmastra was slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year, the makers shifted the release in 2020, Shamshera too will release next year as the makers would want pre-production on the film. That means we won’t see Ranbir Kapoor this year on the big screen as his two projects will release in 2020. Fingers crossed.