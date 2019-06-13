Abhishek Singh June 13 2019, 10.24 pm June 13 2019, 10.24 pm

After the release of a Salman Khan film we see the fans rejoice, we see the producers rejoice. Critics rejoice some times but Bhai almost never celebrates a huge hit. The release of Bharat, however, has been different. Salman has been giving success interviews with the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif. He is also itching to be a bad boy again as far as his eating habits go.

We all know that Salman's metabolism is a tad different from the rest of the industry top guns. While the other Khans live on a strict diet and liters of coffee, Salman loves his Biryani and kebabs. He has a big appetite for great food and a bigger one for exercise as well. But as the best looking Khan of Bollywood gets closer to his senior citizenship days, Salman has been watching them calories. He watches what he eats (actually others watch what he eats) and he actually listens to them. But when Bharat released and did well at the box office Salman couldn't contain himself.

Recently the producers of Bharat decided to organize a success meet and thought it best to call the press to Bandra's Mehboob studio where Salman has been busy shooting for Dabangg 3. According to sources, the actor looked in joyous mood and happily interacted the media personals. After wrapping up the interviews, the actor headed towards his vanity to change but stopped midway as he saw a few members of his staff eating. To everyone’s surprise, Salman walked into the tent and picked up a bowl of Gulab jamuns and consumed at least four of them. Everyone around was surprised considering Salman doesn't binge on sweets because of his strict diet.

View this post on Instagram #Bharat Promotions A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 29, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

Well looks like post the historic performance of his latest release, Salman decided to treat himself with sweets and cheat on his diet. The actor even took to social media and thanked the audiences for showering their love for the film.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

“Normally Salman doesn’t give a damn about numbers but this time it was different. Bharat is not a typical Salman Khan film where we see him doing the action. The film’s subject and the story were close to him and I guess people too connected with it and loved it. When I met him after the film’s release, he got up from his place and gave me a good hug and I could feel that he was very happy with the response.” Ali Abbas Zafar said talking about Salman’s reaction to Bharat’s first day collection.