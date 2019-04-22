Exclusive: Salman Khan’s character from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah hails from this famous religious city in the country

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 8.56 pm April 22 2019, 8.56 pm

Salman Khan has been ruling the box office for over three decades. The actor, who made his debut as a chocolate boy, has played several roles on the silver screen and has collaborated with many filmmakers. One of the biggest hits of his career came in the form of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a film he did with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman, who made a cameo appearance in SLB’s Saawariya back in 2007, is all set to team up with the director for his next film titled Inshallah. We recently got to know that Salman’s character in the SLB-directed venture is going to have a northern touch.

Back in 2018, during Race 3 promotions, Salman Khan created a buzz by announcing that he is in talks with SLB for a film and that after two decades they will be teaming up again. Recently the actor made an official announcement about the film which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead and will release in Eid 2020. Since the announcement, there has been a lot of queries related to it and most of them have been around Salman and Alia's pairing. In.com has exclusively learned that the film which will be extensively shot both indoors and at outdoor locations and will see Salman Khan playing a character from Varanasi. According to sources, a team recently did a recce of Varanasi where the film will be shot along the ghats and other prominent places in the city.

We got in touch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team to confirm the news. We are yet to receive a reply from them.

Reportedly, despite the age gap, Salman and Alia are set to play lovers in Inshallah, where Salman Khan will be playing a 40-year-old businessman. There’s still suspense over Alia’s character.

On the work front, while Salman will next be seen in Bharat, he is currently shooting for Prabhudeva’s Dabangg 3. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takth.