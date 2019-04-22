image
  2. Entertainment
Salman Khan , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah, Alia Bhatt, Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3, Ayan Mukjerji’s Brahmastra, Karan Johar, Takth, SLB, Bollywood, Entertainment,

Entertainment

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s character from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah hails from this famous religious city in the country

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be teaming for the first time on professional front in Inshallah.

back
Alia BhattAyan Mukjerji’s BrahmastraBollywoodDabangg 3EntertainmentInshallahkaran joharprabhudevaSalman KhanSanjay Leela BhansaliSLBTakth
nextShah Rukh Khan finally responds to PM Modi's tweet, but in a 'creative' way

within