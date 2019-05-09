Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to go on floors THIS month, after more than a year’s delay

Abhishek Singh May 09 2019, 9.12 pm May 09 2019, 9.12 pm

Salman Khan’s Bollywood outings over the last few years have been amazing. With films like Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Ready, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhai has been shattering many box office records. In coming days, we will see him repeat his feat with films like Bharat and Inshallah slated to release soon. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick was one of the hit films of the year 2014 and the makers had announced the sequel of the film. Kick 2 was slated to release on Christmas 2019. But the film didn’t go on the floor as planned and after being on the back bunker for almost a year, the film is now finally set to hit the floor.

At the trailer launch of Baaghi 2 in 2018, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that the film will go on floors at the start of 2019 and will hit the silver screen in Christmas 2019. It was delayed since Salman was not happy with the script of Kick 2 and asked Sajid Nadiadwala for changes. Salman the gave his dates to his brother Arbaaz Khan for Dabangg 3.

If sources are to be believed, Salman and Sajid recently met for Kick 2's narration and Bhai liked it. A source close to Salman confirmed the developments. “There were few changes which Salman wanted the director (Sajid Khan) to make and recently with the required changes, Sajid gave the new narration and he has given his nod. The makers will jump to the pre-production and after completing Inshallah, Kick 2 should go on floors by the end of the year.”

With this new development, Salman’s future lineup looks pretty sorted. With Bharat releasing on Eid 2019, Dabangg 3 releasing in Christmas 2019 and Inshallah releasing in Eid 2020 and now Kick 2 to hit the floor soon, there will surely be a big tug of war over the release windows.