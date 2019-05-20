Exclusive: Sasikumar's project for Sri Green Productions to begin rolling from June!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 12.03 pm May 20 2019, 12.03 pm

After a stellar start to 2019 with a wonderful role alongside Superstar Rajinikanth in the blockbuster hit Petta, Sasikumar has a huge lineup of movies waiting for release. He has just wrapped up shooting for his movie Kombu Vacha Singamda with director SR Prabhakaran. He has also wrapped up shoot for his movie Nadodigal 2, with Samuthirakani. It was then announced that he would again be working in a new project with the Nadodigal 2 team, for a Samuthirakani production. Now, he is all set for a new project for the production and distribution house - Sri Green Productions.

Talking about this, a source close to the production house states, "We have an exciting project coming up. This new movie will have Sasikumar as the hero and the project will begin rolling from June. An official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and the crew will be issued, shortly." Sri Green Productions recently released the thriller Seven, starring Rahman, Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha and a number of other stars. Earlier, they have been associated with quite a lot of well-known movies like Baahubali 2, Vijay Sethupathi's Aandavan Kattalai and Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa.

Sasikumar is currently working on a project for director Nirmal Kumar, which will also have veteran actor Sarathkumar in an important role. He is also awaiting the release of the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Sasikumar is also playing a major role in director Suseenthiran's Kennedy Club, which is said to be a sports-based movie. This movie will also have veteran director Bharathiraja, Gayathrie, Soori and a number of other stars as part of the cast! Stay tuned for further updates...