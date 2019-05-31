Abhishek Singh May 31 2019, 10.18 pm May 31 2019, 10.18 pm

The year 2018 was full of shocks as the #MeToo movement rocked the country. After shaking the west, the movement made its move towards India and especially Bollywood. Many noted names including the likes of Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Anu Malik, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and others came forward as many women revealed the wrongdoings of these people in public. It's been a couple of months but looks like the fight for #MeToo is still in for singer Sona Mohapatra as she recently made an appeal to the Maharashtra Chief Minister against Kailash Kher.

On Friday, afternoon the 42-year old singer took to Twitter and had a message for Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against fellow singer Kailash Kher. Sona reacted to an article which stated that Kailash, 45 would be opening a musical evening which will be attended by the CM himself. Sona reminded Fadnavis that Kher has been accused by minors in the #MeToo movement and Fadnavis himself being a father of two girls, he should give it a thought.

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis , I have the deepest regards for the work you are doing. I have received a power woman award from @fadnavis_amruta last year. Kailash has been accused by minors & many women in @IndiaMeToo . You are a father of 2 daughters. I hope you care to respond. 👇🏾🙏🏾🔴 https://t.co/eeYqYZUodn — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 31, 2019

As Sona tweeted, in.com got in touch with her, Sona broke down while talking to us about the incident, stating that "Kailash Kher is a serial offender and I still wonder why he is still out in open." She added, "I just now got a message that Kailash Kher will be gracing an event where CM Fadnavis, for whom I have the highest regards for his work which he is doing in Maharashtra. I have even met him during the Satyameva Jayate Water Cup and I know him and his wife personally. He came to me personally and acknowledged my work. But time and again they are hosting Kailash Kher who has been accused multiple times by minors in public domain. So you actually caught me at a wrong moment as I am never in tears, never feeling low, thinking right now the state is hosting Kailash Kher and I am wondering that our voice doesn't matter may be. Fate doesn’t matter. He has two daughters and I would seriously want him to rethink on his association with such personality”

Sona also lashed out at Anu Malik who reportedly will be coming back as a judge on Indian Idol this season. "Anu Malik coming back as a judge on Indian Idol is also just a rumour there is no confirmation to it. Nobody has confirmed it but all the news channel have published that he will be coming back to the sets. I don’t know what the reality is but I feel it’s really a nexus who know what publicity who is seeking. We are here feeling the pain completely being ignored."