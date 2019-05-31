Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  2. Entertainment
Read More
back
Anu MalikBollywoodDevendra FadnavisEntertainmentKailash KherNana PatekarSajid KhanSona Mahapatrasubhash kapoorVikas Bahl
nextExclusive Video: Inside Malaika Arora’s women-only fitness studio Divayoga

within