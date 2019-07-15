Abhishek Singh July 15 2019, 9.18 pm July 15 2019, 9.18 pm

After much delays, director Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead has finally released. The film which is based on the life Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar has received a good response from the audiences. Hrithik Roshan who was away from the silver screen for almost two years was badly missed by his fans. Mrunal Thakur, after leaving a mark in television, has made her Bollywood debut with this film. The actor recently revealed that she is still in awe of her co-star with whom she has shared screen space.

In an exclusive interview with in.com, Mrunal Thakur revealed her experience of working with Hrithik in Super 30. “The film has released but I still cannot come to the facts that I worked with Hrithik Roshan in the film. The feeling has not synced in yet and as I am speaking with you, I am going in flashback in my head and revisiting the sets of Super 30. I still remember it was day one of the film on the sets and Hrithik was very cordial as I guess he felt I was nervous like anything and he tried to calm me down. It was a totally different feeling all together which I guess I can’t express in words. ”

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing and I am busy answering calls and responding to the messages. People have been very kind to me and have appreciated my work in the film,” she added.

