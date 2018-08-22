Exclusive! Sushant Singh Rajput controversy: No fault in our stars say producers and director

Only last year the #MeToo campaign had resulted in the unbecoming of media mogul Harvey Weinstein. Several others were also accused of sexual abuse at workplace and Hollywood went on a detox. Sacking anyone who couldn’t keep it in his pants. Now a similar incident may have occurred in the Indian film industry as well. Apparently, the leading lady of The Fault In Our Stars remake, helmed by casting director turned filmmaker, Mukesh Chabra has found a fault in its star.

Reports say the shoot of Kizie Aur Manny has been stalled as it’s leading lady, Sanjana Sanghi, wasn’t ok with Sushant Singh Rajput’s gestures; ‘friendly’ gestures. They also mention that the said gestures were so unwelcome that Sanghi’s parents got involved but found little support from the director who is also the one to have scouted her in the first place.

Reports also say that Fox, being an international production house, could not afford to have a scandal of this magnitude and decided to fly down one of its top executives to handle the situation. Fox, however, has denied any such event.

"We, as a studio, take the safety of our talent and crew with utmost seriousness. We are not aware of any such incident at our shoot in Ranchi. No suspension of the shoot has happened and the final schedule of our shoot is on as we speak. We are looking forward to releasing the film in 2019,” said the Fox Star Studio spokesperson.

Things, however, seem to be back to normal with the crew currently shooting at the Kohinoor hospital in Kurla, Mumbai.

Insiders tell us that the film was extensively shot in Bihar and Jharkhand and they couldn’t see any difference in attitude of the two actors. “If there was indeed an incident, it went unnoticed by the rest of the crew which is pretty close-knit,” they said. “In fact, we have just completed a very emotional scene between the two at the hospital and these things, if true, do affect even the most seasoned actors, let alone a relatively newcomer. We thought the two performed really well.”

Both Mukesh Chabra and Sushant Singh Rajput were unavailable for comment. Rajput has had a disappointing run at the box office lately yet managed to donate a crore to the victims of Kerala floods. Will the current controversy overshadow all his hard work? Time will tell.