Abhishek Singh June 14 2019, 12.24 am June 14 2019, 12.24 am

In 2018, the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country after actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of their film Horn OK Please in 2008. After Tanushree spoke about her incident, the #MeToo movement gained momentum and people came out in support of Tanushree. After 10 years, an official complaint was registered against Nana Patekar and the case was being investigated. In the latest development of the day, the Mumbai Police investigating the case submitted their B summary report in court and stated that they haven’t found any evidence against Nana Patekar. As the news broke out, we reached out to Tanushree Dutta and in an exclusive interaction with In.com, the actor spoke her mind about the developments in the case.

“I have lost faith in the law and order and the police department.”

“How can the Police submit their report when the case is still being investigated? They have not even contacted half of them and they came with a closure report? Police is just dancing on Nana Patekar’s tunes who is using his money, power and position to get his name out of the case.”

“Police has not examined the witness we have provided. They have only questioned people who Nana has got and have come to a solution. When I saw the list, I don’t think they were even present at the time of the incident. The ones present that time are not willing to go to the police station to record their statements. They don’t want to keep running from pillar to post to record their statements leaving behind their jobs and work. I have filed an FIR and I know it takes a hell lot of time.”

“I will continue my fight in this case and I will not easily give up. 10 years ago when I went to file my FIR, I was not allowed to file the case back then. I had to fight to register the case. Nana used his power back then and he is using it even today to get his name cleared. I know what he is going through because no one is giving him work in the last year. He is itching to get back to work again and is using all his means to clear his name. I was put out of work for 10 years so you can imagine what I went through.”

“People in Bollywood are just fake and when the news broke out they just tweeted and mentioned that they will not be working with the said people in the future. But in the next six months, we see them working together. Ajay Devgn, for instance, could have easily cut Alok Nath’s scene from his film De De Pyaar De and set an example but he gave a silly excuse that the film was already made and it would cost money. If you see, Nath is barely seen in the film and could have been easily cut out.”

“People in Bollywood play safe. If they take a stand against someone today or reveal anything about them, the other person will bring their antics in front of the world and they would be exposed. So they chose to ignore it and just cover up for each other.”

“Vinita Nanda had accused Alok Nath of rape but couldn’t provide evidence in the court as the incident happened some 20 years ago. She was raped and no other person saw that happening, her drink was spiked and he did his act but he easily got away as there was no evidence. I agree the law and order need proof to prove you guilty and it needs substantial proof. It is even difficult to prove 3-month-old rape case as they need DNA verification and other stuff so Alok was let go because Vinita had no proof. But in my case there are ample of evidence like there were people present on the sets, there’s a female journalist who confirmed my story, there’s a video of people damaging my car after I tried to leave the studio with my family. I had approached CINTAA in 2008 but they didn't act on my complaint but 10 years later they apologised for their mistake. I have submitted all of that to the police, isn’t it enough for them as proof?”

“The Vikas Bahl case is also similar. The incident must have happened some 6-7 years ago and the girl would have thought that it is next to impossible to get the evidence of Vikas’ wrongdoing so why fight it."

“I have lost hope in the law and order of our country. I was not in favour of filing an FIR even now but people told me to do it so I did. I believe more than the FIR, coming out in public is what makes the difference. You don’t get justice there but at least people get to know the truth and then it helps reach out to people.”

I am currently in the USA and I will continue my fight form here and then when I am back home I will continue it. No one can stop me from coming back home. I love being there with my family members, friends but incident like this make me feel sad. But I won’t lose hope. I believe justice will be delivered. These people will suffer because of their wrongdoings here itself, you just wait and watch.”