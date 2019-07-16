Abhishek Singh July 16 2019, 6.03 pm July 16 2019, 6.03 pm

The year 2018 saw a revolution. The #MeToo movement shook the country. It was actor Tanushree Dutta who flagged the movement by accusing her Horn Ok Please co-star Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets back in 2008. After Tanushree’s interview went viral, women from different walks of life got inspired by the actor and came out in public naming people who had sexually harassed them in past. Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher and other few shocking names came forward. People were quick to respond to the people named in the #MeToo cases.

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others took a firm stand and said that they won’t work with people embroiled in such cases. While Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was already shot and in the post-production stage, Vikas Bahl was asked to step down from the director’s position. The makers of the film later ran an internal inquiry committee investigation and later declared Vikas Bahl innocent. The film recently released and it’s business as usual for him and others. Vikas Bahl, who has won two national awards, had gone under hiding since his name cropped up in #Metoo. Also during the film’s promotions, Vikas was nowhere to be seen. But now that the film has released, he is seen having a great time with his friends and peers form the tinsel town. Actor Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where we can see Vikas Bahl partying with Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Punit Malhotra, Manoj Bajpai, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Aayush Sharma, Sania Mirza, Angad Bedi and others.

In an exclusive interaction with in.com, actor Tanushree Dutta has slammed these actors for having double standards. “I don't understand why Bollywood in general with all it's so-called feminists and women empowerment supporters silent on this great camaraderie with molesters and harassers?? Why don't you take interviews of your top stars and see what they think of this atrocious behaviour?? So much for them being superstar role models having millions of followers but no guts to stand against what is clearly wrong (#MeToo accused getting rehabilitated and fraternised) In stark contrast, lo and behold here I am- a Bollywood dropout settled in USA living a simple life who is doing all the activism and heavy lifting on matters of social responsibility and conscience!! Only one calling out the bullshit still. Shouldn’t these stars set a better example for their fans?? It’s a shame and thus proves that stardom, fame and money don’t buy one's soul and conscience!! All that glitters is not gold! They sold their souls to the devil and clearly have no cognizance of what is right and what is wrong anymore. What happened to all the feminists of Bollywood?? Cat got your tongue?? This should be a clear message to the public what kind of horrible human beings these Bollywood type people really are and why good girls and good boys almost never make it here and even if they do they drop out sooner or later. All a bunch of fake-phenkus..badi badi baatein but kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi. Btw the public and media should put joint petitions to not let movies release that have these accused in it..that's a possibility.”