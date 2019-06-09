In Com Staff June 09 2019, 7.14 pm June 09 2019, 7.14 pm

Fans of Vijay are gearing up for the biggest release of the year, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63. It is well known by now that the actor will next be seen in a film with Atlee. Regular updates have been coming in regarding the progress of the film and we have informed you that it is being completed at a fast pace. We have earlier reported about Karan Johar showing interest in buying the Hindi dubbing rights of the film. Now, we have another exclusive update for you! Our sources have informed us that the theatrical distribution rights of the film have been bought by Screen Scene Entertainment.

Our sources revealed to us exclusively, “Screen Scene Entertainment has been in talks with the makers of Thalapathy 63 for weeks now and finally they have struck the deal. The distribution firm has bought this Vijay starrer for a whopping amount.” Interestingly, Screen Scene Entertainment has been releasing some big films for quite some time now like Arun Vijay's Thadam, Hiphop Tamizha's Natpe Thunai, Prabhu Deva's Devi 2, Vishal’s Ayogya and more. Now that they have acquired the rights of Thalapathy 63, this sure will add another hit film in their list. The official announcement on this is expected to be out either along with the first look poster release on June 22, or in the next few days after that. It is also known that only one poster will be released for this film.