Abhishek Singh July 15 2019, 7.56 pm July 15 2019, 7.56 pm

It's given, Bollywood loves to recreate age-old classics. Be it songs or movies, remakes are happening in abundance. The recently released song O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi in John Abraham starrer Batla House is also a remade version of an old classic. Some have liked the song while some have met with sheer disappointment. The original track featured Koena Mitra in 2004 release Musafir.

We connected with Koena and this is what she has to say on the song. “Honestly if you ask my opinion, I am not a big fan of remix songs and definitely not Saki Saki. I have mix feelings about the song. I love the song visually, Nora is a fabulous dancer and she is looking amazing in the song. But I didn’t like Tanishk Bagchi’s work in it. Saki Saki is one of the hit songs of that era and I guess the makers should have got Vishal- Shekhar and Bosco-Ceaser for this new version as they had done the original one and only they could have done justice to it. Nora is fabulous as a dancer in the song but then you know they killed the song.”

“The song gave me immense popularity and in no time I was loaded with work from all around. As an actor, I have many good works under my belt and Saki Saki is one of it. When I heard Tamma Tamma or Dilbar’s new version, I was very happy as they were properly made but I can get into trouble for my honest verdict but I didn’t really like this one. I think somethings should not be touched. What has happened to the creativity? Why are we relying on good old stuff? We should create new ones,” she added.

Talking about the new Saki Saki, Koena got nostalgic about her own song and said, “Saki Saki came in 2004 but still today people love the song. The song has a different fan base altogether. We shot the song in four and a half days and how we did it we only know it. I wore that metal dress which weighed around 35 kg and I remember it was my day one on the sets of a movie and as a star. On the first day, we shot with the dancers then on the second day we were joined by Mr Dutt. The remaining days, my solo scenes were shot. I must tell you it was a difficult song to shoot as on major portions of the song if you notice I am drenched in oil and it used to get difficult to move on the dance floor. I couldn’t sit during the breaks because of the costumes but then that’s how we got the song out and that’s why Sanjay Gupta is known for his best work.”