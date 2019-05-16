Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself in the lull patch

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 7.59 pm May 16 2019, 7.59 pm

Sushant Singh Rajput made a name for himself with his TV show Pavitra Rishta and later made his course towards Bollywood. His 2013 debut film, Kai Po Che, was one of the hit films of the year and despite being a multi starrer film, Sushant made a mark in the audience's mind. Six years down the line and seven films old, Sushant has made a mark for himself and is a sought-after actor in the current generation. The actor has been going through a lean patch career-wise as his last few releases have been average ones at the box office. But despite that, the actor is planning to re-invent himself once again with a strategy.

Last seen in Sonchiriya, SSR has not been doing well on the professional front. Apart from his 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is the biggest hit film of his career, his other films like Raabta and Kedarnath have been average ones. But that doesn’t stop Sushant from planning his future brand endorsements. According to a source close to Sushant, the actor plans on signing more brands in the coming days. A source close to the actor revealed us that Sushant is eyeing to rebrand himself. “Sushant had one release, Sonchiriya this year and had expectations from it but it didn’t go as planned. But keeping the past behind, he is staying positive and looks like he is reinventing himself. Sushant has been very choosy with the brands he endorses but looks like he will change his approach this time as he is in talks with a few brands and will sign a couple of them. He wants to rebrand himself this time”

We reached out to Sushant for his reaction on the story and we are yet to hear from him.

Recently, the actor made a short trip to his home town in Bihar where he visited both his parental and ancestral homes. He also played cricket with the locals and seems like he enjoyed the sport.

View this post on Instagram @sushantsinghrajput with cricket #sushantsinghrajput A post shared by antara biswas (@antara3723) on May 14, 2019 at 2:08am PDT

