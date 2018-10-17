Exclusive: Tiger Shroff turns protective of Disha Patani as fan gets too close

Baaghi 2 couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are not only one of the best jodis on screen but also off screen. It’s just that the two haven’t made it official yet. On occasion, they have been spotted together on lunch, dinner and movie dates but have always maintained that they are just good friends. Recently, Tiger lost his cool when a fan tried to be close to Disha.

According to sources, the two were leaving a restaurant post dinner. As it was close to midnight, there were hardly people roaming around but a fan saw the two and ran to click pictures with them. While he was done clicking picture with Tiger, he received the shock of his life - while clicking the picture with Disha, the fan got to tap on his head by Tiger.

While the fan was shocked with the nudge, Tiger asked the fan to maintain distance while clicking the pictures. During the whole incident, the hotel staff intervened and got the issue sorted.

Well, we think Tiger is not to be blamed as fans these days know no boundaries and they should respect the star’s privacy.

