Exclusive: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's have a Goa gateway ahead of a hectic schedule

Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the busiest Bollywood stars right now. With back to back hit films like Badrinath ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and average hits like Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and October, the star is having a good run at the box office. Varun is also part of some of the industry’s major projects. And it looks like before next year’s hectic work schedule kicks in, Varun is trying to make the most of the time he has in hand. Including taking a mini vacation with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

If sources are to be believed, Varun Dhawan, who recently attended the IFFI 2018 along with his dad David Dhawan in Goa, has made special efforts to spend time with Natasha who specially flew in to be with him. While the father-son duo attended the event in Goa, David returned to Mumbai post the event, while Varun decided to stay back and spend some quality time with his girl and will be returning to the bay only in a couple of days. According to sources, Varun has a packed schedule ahead of him in the coming days as gets busy with Kalank in December. He will also start shooting for his dance movie with Katrina Kaif which will be shot in the US over a 3 month period. Given his packed schedule, it looks like he won’t have much time to spend with Natasha in the near future so an escape to Goa is only justified!

The actor has never really spoken publically about Natasha and has always tried to keep his love life a personal affair. But off late he has begun making public appearances with the love of his life and didn’t shy away from posing for the shutterbugs.

With the current wedding season on in Bollywood, don’t be too surprised if Varun too decides to get hitched.

