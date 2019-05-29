EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan walks out of Karan Johar's venture Rannbhoomi, is Kalank's failure to be blamed?

Abhishek Singh May 29 2019, 5.31 pm May 29 2019, 5.31 pm

Varun Dhawan is one of the actors of the current generation who has only delivered hits until his latest, Kalank, tanked at the box office. The Abhishek Varman directorial also stared Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, but failed to impress the audience. After giving the first flop of his career, Varun Dhawan has become very conscious. The actor was not sure with the script Shashank Khaitan's venture as he recently revealed that the film is in the back bunker for now.

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and were all set to work for the third time in Karan Johar's Rannbhoomi. Recently, Shashank revealed that his third collaboration with Dhawan has been put on hold for some time. "I had cracked a great first half, but I botched things up in the second half. Since there is so much great material coming out, I felt that if I don't have anything new to say, I shouldn't say it. So as of now, I have put the film on the backburner," Shashank told journalists.

While Shashank maintains that the film has been put on the backburner, Varun Dhawan was not keen on doing the film and said a clear no to mentor and producer Karan Johar and has stepped out of the film. Looks like post Kalank’s debacle, Varun Dhawan seems to be very choosy with his work and won’t be part of films he is not sure about.

We tried to reach out to the actor himself to confirm the news but there was no revert from him. It was in February this year that Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan announced their collaboration. The two also revealed that the film will be released in Diwali 2020.

