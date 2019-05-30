EXCLUSIVE: We know why Salman Khan is skipping PM Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony

Abhishek Singh May 30 2019, 4.29 pm May 30 2019, 4.29 pm

BJP leader Narendra Modi will be taking his oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second time on May 30. All eyes from around the globe will be set on this event as who’s who from different walks of life will grace the occasion. Eminent names from business, sports, Bollywood and other fields are expected to attend the event. But looks like Salman Khan has decided to give this prestigious event a miss and we know why.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan breathed his last in Mumbai on May 27. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor and others came to pay their last respects to the departed soul. But Ajay’s good friend Salman Khan couldn’t make it to the funeral as he was busy with his Bharat promotions. Though Salman didn’t make it, his father Salim Khan attended the funeral. But if sources are to be believed, Salman Khan wants to be by Ajay’s side on Veeru Devgan’s chautha and hence has cancelled his trip to Delhi. He won't be attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony and rather would meet Ajay Devgn and his family.

“On 30th May, we had some promotional plans but Salman wanted to be with Ajay for his father’s chautha. He couldn’t make it to Veeru Devgan’s funeral because of his professional commitment. But he was in constant touch with him over the phone. As he got to know about Veeru’s death, he sent his security team (which is owned by his makeup guy Raju) to Ajay’s place and it’s been four days that they are stationed at Devgn’s Shivshakti bungalow,” said a source close to Salman.

In 2014 when PM Narendra Modi sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country for the first time, Salman along with his father Salim was one of the prominent names to be present at the ceremony. But looks like in 2019, for Salman its friend over PM. Salman and Ajay share a good rapport and are thick friends since childhood.

Though we will not be seeing Salman at PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, we will see Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi and others in Delhi.