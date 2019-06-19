Abhishek Singh June 19 2019, 9.31 pm June 19 2019, 9.31 pm

A Bollywood actor’s life is always on the go. Between film shoots, promotions and personal commitments stars hop from city to city on a day to day basis. While family time is scarce, the team they work with becomes family of sorts. We have read and heard countless stories of our B-town stars going out of their way for their team members and here's one more. We recently heard of one such incident in which Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan went overboard when his team was in a crisis.

A source revealed to In.com that the Dangal actor was recently on a Euro trip with his team. Post his Euro trip, Aamir was headed to visit China for a commitment and accordingly wrapped up his travel in Europe. The superstar, along with his team boarded a transit flight but had a flight-change on their way to China. While Aamir and his team reached China, their luggage mistakenly flew to London. Aamir's team contacted the airlines with the concern and the company assured them of getting their luggage back at the earliest. Meanwhile, Aamir and the team were without their luggage, so the star decided to step in and do the needful. The big-hearted Khan went on a shopping spree with his team and they shopped for clothes to last them for four days.

“When Aamir landed in China, he realised not just his but the team’s luggage too was mistakenly sent to London by the airlines. They said they would get the luggage back at the earliest but it will take a good four days. After landing in China, Aamir took his team shopping and they got themselves clothes for the next four days. The bill must have come in lakhs but Aamir didn’t mind,” revealed the source.

Well looks like the actor is not just a perfectionist on the silver screen but is also a man with a heart of gold. While the team takes care of the actor, Aamir too goes the length to take good care of them.