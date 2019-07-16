Abhishek Singh July 16 2019, 8.41 pm July 16 2019, 8.41 pm

Half of 2019 has already passed by and Bollywood hasn't witnessed great hits. Baring a few, quite a few films failed to earn money at the box office. But looks like the wait is over as one of the most awaited films of the year War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be out soon. Recently the film’s official teaser was unveiled and we must say it's a treat for both, Hrithik and Tiger's fans. Though the two are collaborating on the work front for the first time, Hrithik and Tiger share a great bond since long as revealed by Jackie Shroff.

In an exclusive interaction with in.com, veteran actor Jackie Shroff got nostalgic and revealed how Tiger and Hrithik met years ago on one of his film's set. “It was on the sets of King Uncle for which I was shooting. Hrithik was an assistant on the sets and Tiger was just three years old. One day, I took Tiger with me on the sets of the film and a young Hrithik held Tiger up in his arms till the time I completed my shot. The two connected immediately and now after many years, we will see the two working together in a film. Hrithik picked him up in his arms back then and now also he is taking him up in his arms and guiding him,”

We all know that Tiger is a die-hard fan of Hrithik and on several occasions, the Baaghi star has expressed his love for the Greek God. When asked Jackie what was Tiger’s reaction on working with his idol, he said, “When Tiger informed me about his film with Hrithik he had tears in his eyes. For him, Hrithik is his idol and I guess we can’t explain that feeling in words. I have seen both the kids grow and prosper well. Bhidu mere liye Tiger hi nahi, Hrithik bhi mere bacche jaise hai. (For me not just Tiger but Hrithik too is like my son) I wish the two all the best for the film.”

Jackie even took to Twitter and shared the teaser of War.

I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed. https://t.co/bbr2Ikr4IH#WarTeaser #WAR — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 15, 2019