Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut has beaten Vidya Balan to bag the iconic actor-turned-politician-turned- Tamil Nadu’s most worshipped chief minister Jayalalithaa. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film is scheduled to go on floors by September 2019. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad who has penned his son SS Rajmouli’s Baahubali says, “Yes, I am writing a biopic on Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut for whom I wrote the recent Manikarnika will be playing the iconic figure of the great Jayalalithaa. The film will be made in Hindi and Tamil and probably othrer languages too, it’s not been decided yet. It’s all been too sudden. I was asked to write the biopic on Jayalalithaa ji just some days ago. I immediately agreed.”

Vijayendra Prasad sees this as the biggest challenge of his career. “It is a great responsibility. I know several others are trying to make a film on Jayalalithaa ji. She is a very complex character to cover in film. An actress par excellence who went on to be a revered politician. The various stages in her life have staggering layers. It will be a challenge to select which phases in her life would go into the film. I have to make sure my research is correct and the facts that go into the film are precise. Otherwise her fans and followers would not forgive me.”

Manikarnika was also a biopic but Vijayendra feels this is his first real biopic. “With Manikarnika we could take imaginative liberties. She is a historical figure from the past and there is not that much data on her activities. Whereas with Jayalalithaa Ji every incident in her life is recorded. We can’t afford any flights of fancy.”

Working with Kangana, says Vijayendra, would be a pleasure. “She is very excited about playing Jayalalithaa Ji. I know she will do her own homework and I will do mine. We have to make sure we do full justice to a lady who changed Tamil Nadu’s politics forever. It is a big responsibility for both Kangana and I.”