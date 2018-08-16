Expected the unexpected: Mersal filmmaker Atlee ups the ante on Thalapathy 63!

For long, speculations were being made that Thalapathy Vijay's next will be helmed by Theri and Mersal director Atlee, but we had no confirmation. Well, the time has come to put all these speculations to rest as the director himself has confirmed the news through his interview to a popular radio channel.

“I feel more confident and responsible now. Will be treading new grounds with this project, I’ve cracked a fresh idea. It’ll definitely be different from both Theri and Mersal. I’ll bring the official announcement with a bang soon, expect the unexpected,” said the director who has now pinned down 3 out of 4 films in his career with Vijay.

Atlee is currently working on the script of the film and expects to take the film on floors by the end of the year.

Vijay is almost done with the shoot of his upcoming political drama Sarkar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Sun Pictures on a massive scale, the film will follow the travails of a CEO who flies down from the USA and gets trapped in a circle of dirty politics. Keerthy Suresh, Varu Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah accompany Vijay in the cast, while the music is composed by AR Rahman.